Stubble burning incidents decreased this year: Centre

Stubble burning fell by 35% in Punjab and 21% in Haryana in comparison to last year, down by 51% since 2017, says Agri Minister; urges States to continue constant vigil, support farmers in paddy stubble management

Updated - October 26, 2024 09:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A man watches as smoke billows from burning stubble, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.

A man watches as smoke billows from burning stubble, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The number of stubble burning incidents this year was 35% lower in Punjab and 21% lower in Haryana in comparison to 2023, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday (October 26, 2024) after chairing an inter-ministerial meeting to assess the air pollution situation in Delhi and the National Capital Region and the steps taken to address it. The meeting was attended by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and State Ministers and officials from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab.

Also read: With farm fires declining in Punjab and Haryana, Delhi’s pollution woes need other solutions

“If we compare it with 2017, the issue of stubble burning has decreased by more than 51%,” Mr. Chouhan said in a statement issued after the meeting, which he described as a serious and coordinated effort to address the issue. “However, we have to continue constant vigil. State governments told us that they are monitoring the situation on a regular basis and have deployed nodal officers for this purpose. The directions of the Supreme Court are being implemented properly and efforts are on to sensitise the people on this matter,” the Minister said, adding that stubble burning not only pollutes the air but impacts soil health too.

Stubble management

Ministers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi briefed the Centre about the steps they have taken to prevent the burning of paddy stubble, and to support farmers in managing the stubble in other ways. The Centre has advised the States to strategically plan and handle the situation by deploying all necessary resources and identifying the hotspot districts where burning incidents are likely to occur in future, the Agriculture Ministry’s statement said.

“During the current year, so far, funds amounting to ₹275 crore have already been released to the States out of a total allocation of ₹600 crore. The scheme (Centrally Sponsored Scheme on Crop Residue Management) promotes the use of in-situ and ex-situ crop residue management machines through financial assistance to farmers, cooperative societies, Farmers Producer Organisations, and panchayats,” the Ministry said.

Published - October 26, 2024 09:49 pm IST

