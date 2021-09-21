Stubble burning: govt. to spray bio-decomposer in paddy fields

Environment Minister says it also enhances soil quality

The Delhi government will start spraying bio-decomposer for free in 4,000 acres of paddy fields in Delhi from October 5, to tackle stubble burning, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

Bio-decomposer is a solution, which, if sprayed in fields, decomposes straw and stubble into manure. The government sees it as a solution to stubble burning and has also been urging other States to adopt it.

A bio-decomposer capsule, developed by Pusa Institute, is made into a solution through a week-long process and then sprayed on stubble and straw left behind on fields after harvesting. The Delhi government first sprayed it last year and it claimed that the results were positive.

Mr. Rai said the government is fully prepared with its mechanism to spray the bio-decomposer, and farmers just need to fill out a form to get the spraying done at their fields.

“We presented a holistic report on the performance of the bio-decomposer to the Commission For Air Quality Management. They asked us to get a third-party audit done on it. We got the third-party audit conducted through an agency of the Centre. They, too, heaped praises on the solution. Their report says that not only is the bio-decomposer an effective solution to curb stubble burning pollution, it also enhances the quality of the soil,” Mr. Rai said.

Last week, Mr. Rai had said that they had sought time to meet the Union Environment Minister to urge him to use bio-decomposer in neighbouring States to control stubble burning.

“The Union Environment Minister has still not given time to me and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. I appeal to him to understand the gravity of the problem and act on it,” the Minister said.

About the winter action plan to control air pollution in the city, Mr. Rai said the department will finalise it by September 30. “The plan would then be presented to the Chief Minister. After discussions with the CM, the plan would be brought forth to the people of Delhi,” he added.