Stubble burning: AAP slams monitoring agencies for ‘inaction’

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said that no agency — Central or State — has had the courage or the willingness to take strong action against stubble burning in neighbouring States of Delhi. It also criticised monitoring agencies for failing to provide concrete data about the source of pollution in real time through rigorous source apportionment studies.

A senior official of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) told The Hindu that the contribution of stubble burning to a spike in pollution levels in Delhi ranged from 2%-10% was the conclusion of various scientific agencies and it was important to take steps to minimise pollution rather than blame others.

“We are a scientific agency. In fact last year, we had said that stubble burning, during some periods, contributed to as much as 38% of Delhi’s pollution. These concentrations change over the months and there should be no attempt to politicise it,” the official told The Hindu in a phone conversation.

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said that while pollution monitoring agencies should be providing alternatives to farmers so that they refrain from burning stubble, they are blaming the people of Delhi for the increase in pollution.

“The agencies are handcuffed by the Centre’s myopic refusal to recognise that stubble burning is one of the most devastating culprits of air pollution,” Mr. Chadha alleged.

AAP Delhi’s convener Gopal Rai added that in the last few days there had been a spike in Delhi’s pollution levels and some of the monitoring agencies had have become hyperactive with the claim that the people of Delhi are responsible for this spike.

Mr. Rai urged the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to come out with comprehensive data, including all the factors of the Delhi’s pollution.

“I want to request the CPCB to present an analysis report which will include the share of pollution from dust, motor vehicles, industries, stubble burning and others,” Mr. Rai said.

Mr. Rai alleged that various agencies were providing different data for the spike in pollution but were not working towards solving the problem.

“Why are the agencies so active in claiming that stubble is not causing this pollution spike and protecting neighbouring States?” Mr. Rai said.

He added that till September, the air quality of Delhi was good, which means that the Delhi government and the people of Delhi have worked most consistently to bring down pollution.

Earlier in the day, senior CPCB officials led a meeting of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) taskforce which reviewed air quality in Delhi and recommended steps to be taken by various agencies to address the dip in air quality. There were nearly 3,000 active fire events in Haryana and Punjab this year compared to about 2,500 last year, the meeting participants were informed.

The taskforce suggested that city residents should minimise the use of private transport and avail of opportunities to work from home or carpool or rely on public transport. Agencies were also asked to ensure immediate action for paving of roads and control of road dust.

“The Information Technology sector must encourage its employees to work from home in the next few months so as to reduce pollution caused due to traffic congestion in the national capital,” said the task force recommendations.

In the next few days, wind speed would be low and it would worsen air quality whereby the air quality index would remain in the ‘poor’ and ‘very’ poor categories.