Strike by PwD job aspirants enters its second day

Traffic in central Delhi remained affected for the second day on Wednesday as differently abled Railways job aspirants continued their protest at Mandi House, said the police.

‘Working on solution’

The Railways has stated that it has met all the requirements under the rules in the recruitment process for persons with disabilities (PwDs), but is still trying to find ways to accommodate the protesters.

The Railways said it has scrutinised a list of 184 divyangjan (differently abled) candidates across 10 railway zones — submitted for consideration for jobs by the group — and found that none had secured the qualifying marks of 28%.

Manoj Pandey, the member of the Staff Railway Board, said that Railways representatives had multiple meetings with the protesters to try and find out their grievances.

One of the demands of the group was that unfilled vacancies across different disabilities be merged.

The Delhi Traffic Police said they have advised commuters to take other alternate routes due to ongoing protest at the Mandi House roundabout.