Strictly implement ban on Chinese manja: Gopal Rai to govt. departments

Penalties may include five years in prison and a fine up to ₹1 lakh, says Delhi Environment Minister

August 02, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai appealed to the public to inform the authorities if they find anyone using or selling Chinese manja.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai appealed to the public to inform the authorities if they find anyone using or selling Chinese manja. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that all relevant departments have been directed to strictly implement the ban on Chinese manja as well as carry out different awareness campaigns against it.

“Chinese manja can kill humans, animals, and birds, and its use is illegal. Five years in prison and a fine up to ₹1 lakh are the possible penalties for this,” Mr. Rai said.

The Minister appealed to the public that if they find anyone using or selling it, the information be passed on to the authorities.

The thread used for kite-flying has been subject to a crackdown in the city, following the death of a seven-year-old girl last month, whose throat was slit by Chinese manja while she was travelling with her family on a two-wheeler in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar.

