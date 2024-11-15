Stricter anti-pollution curbs to come into force in Delhi today as air quality plummets

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday imposed a complete ban on construction activities and prohibited the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the Capital and adjoining districts falling in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The measures are part of the prohibitions clamped under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a set of emergency steps taken to reduce air pollution.

The move came as Delhi’s overall 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) reading stood at 424 (severe) at 4 p.m. on Thursday, slightly up from 418 reported a day earlier, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The curbs will come into force from 8 a.m. on Friday.

The Central agency also asked the Delhi government not to permit the plying of BS-III vehicles registered outside the city, “except those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services”.

The ban on the plying of polluting four-wheelers has been imposed in Delhi and in adjoining NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The buses coming from neighbouring States — other than electric, CNG and BS-VI diesel ones— will be prohibited from entering Delhi.

The CAQM said Delhi and other States may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes in schools for children up to Class V and shift to the online mode of teaching.

‘Can’t blame Delhiites’

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said people of Delhi are not solely responsible for the pollution problem. The NCR States and those adjacent to it are equally accountable. “Therefore, if we want to reduce the pollution levels in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Central governments must work together,” Mr. Rai added.

Reacting to it, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged that pollution levels in the city are worsening due to the AAP government’s inaction and stubble burning in Punjab.

