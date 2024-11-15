 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stricter anti-pollution curbs to come into force in Delhi today as air quality plummets

Published - November 15, 2024 12:59 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
An anti-smog gun spraying water near Vigyan Bhawan.

An anti-smog gun spraying water near Vigyan Bhawan. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday imposed a complete ban on construction activities and prohibited the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the Capital and adjoining districts falling in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The measures are part of the prohibitions clamped under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a set of emergency steps taken to reduce air pollution.

The move came as Delhi’s overall 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) reading stood at 424 (severe) at 4 p.m. on Thursday, slightly up from 418 reported a day earlier, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The curbs will come into force from 8 a.m. on Friday.

The Central agency also asked the Delhi government not to permit the plying of BS-III vehicles registered outside the city, “except those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services”.

The ban on the plying of polluting four-wheelers has been imposed in Delhi and in adjoining NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The buses coming from neighbouring States — other than electric, CNG and BS-VI diesel ones— will be prohibited from entering Delhi.

The CAQM said Delhi and other States may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes in schools for children up to Class V and shift to the online mode of teaching. 

‘Can’t blame Delhiites’

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said people of Delhi are not solely responsible for the pollution problem. The NCR States and those adjacent to it are equally accountable. “Therefore, if we want to reduce the pollution levels in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Central governments must work together,” Mr. Rai added.

 Reacting to it, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged that pollution levels in the city are worsening due to the AAP government’s inaction and stubble burning in Punjab. 

Published - November 15, 2024 12:59 am IST

Related Topics

pollution / air pollution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.