Strict vigil on New Year night sees 16,720 traffic challans

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued 16,720 challans to various motorists in the city for violating traffic rules during the New Year’s celebrations.

The traffic police conducted an overnight drive on the night of December 31, and the violators were prosecuted at pickets set up across the Capital.

Apart from the fines under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, many drivers also lost their driving licences for at least three months under the Supreme Court orders.

Of these, drink-driving cases were around 1,753, almost double of 2016 when 889 out of 13,260 motorists were pulled up for the violation on New Year’s eve.

Pan-Delhi arrangement

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dependra Pathak attributed the increase in the number of defaulters to “zero tolerance and comprehensive pan-Delhi arrangement” while sharing these figures.

Mr. Pathak said the traffic police had deployed teams at 433 checkpoints, out of which 125 were set up with a special focus on drink-driving. “These points are the ones where there are a lot of drunken driving violations. It includes areas such as Hauz Khas, Vasant Kunj, Khan Market, Cross River Mall in east Delhi and Connaught Place. Additionally, there was a restriction on entry of vehicles at Connaught Place from 8.30 p.m.,” Mr. Pathak said.

Strict vigil

He added that there was a strict vigil and several messages against drink-driving were issued by the Delhi Police in the run-up to the New Year’s celebrations.

Cases of speeding also doubled this year with 193 challans as compared to 78 in 2016. A marginal rise was seen in the number of dangerous driving as 507 cases were reported this year compared to 492 last year. The number of lane violations was 1,125.

Among other major violations, two-wheeler riders and pillions not wearing helmets accounted for 3,665 violations, the single biggest chunk of violators according to the traffic police, but the number was fewer compared to 2016 when it was 4,022.