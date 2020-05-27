Strict vigil at Delhi-Ghaziabad border leads to traffic snarls

New Delhi

27 May 2020 23:41 IST

U.P. district allows vehicles with valid movement passes

The Delhi-Ghaziabad border witnessed traffic congestion on Wednesday as Ghaziabad district administration and police maintained a strict vigil allowing movement of only those vehicles possessing e-passes and engaged in essential services.

This comes after the Uttar Pradesh district administration sealed its border on Monday night to check the rising graph of COVID-19 cases in the district.

Due to checking of commuters’ passes, the traffic moved at a slow pace, said Ghaziabad Deputy Superintendent of Police Rakesh Mishra.

“Those trying to cross the border without valid passes were not allowed to enter Delhi,” he said.

In Delhi, the police said people engaged in essential services were being allowed to move with authentic passes. Doctors, police personnel, paramedical staff and media persons are also being allowed to move across the borders with their ID cards.

Challans issued

“We are issuing challans to commuters who do not have valid movement pass and are sending them back. Challans have also been issued to those who have movement passes but are not putting masks on their faces,” traffic inspector-2 Ghaziabad B.P. Gupta said.

Long queues of vehicles were witnessed on both sides of the border as motorists waited for more than half an hour to cross the border.

The police said it has been done to stop unnecessary movement of people from Ghaziabad to Delhi.