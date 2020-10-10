Strict measures in place to reduce pollution as AQI remains ‘poor’

All large construction sites need to instal anti-smog gun as per government rules

The air quality of Delhi continued to be in the “poor” category on Friday and is expected to improve to “moderate” category on Sunday, according to SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), a government-run monitoring agency.

Also, Environment Minister Gopal Rai visited construction and demolition works at Pragati Maidan and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and said that the latter has not installed an anti-smog gun and work will be allowed to restart only after installing one. All large construction sites need to install anti-smog gun to control air pollution as per rules.

“The Delhi government has identified 39 sites with more than 20,000 sq meter areas. Out of these, 33 sites have installed anti-smog guns but six sites have not. No relaxation will be permitted to anyone if found to spread pollution, the government’s guidelines have to be strictly followed,” Mr. Rai said.

The AQI (Air quality Index) of the city was 202 on Friday, slightly down from 208 a day ago, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. On Wednesday, the air quality of the city had turned poor after more than three months of better air and has remained in the same levels since then.

“AQI is forecast to stay at the higher end of moderate to the poor category for Saturday, further AQI is forecast to improve by October 11, but in the moderate category,” SAFAR said in a statement.

Positive influence

The agency further said that a shift in surface wind direction is predicted in Delhi from north-westerly to south-easterly by October 12 and this could have a positive influence on air quality in the next week. Stubble burning fires were observed on Thursday too in Punjab, Haryana, and neighboring border regions of Delhi.