Strict diet, check-ups and away from family

Police personnel on I-Day duty are in rigorous quarantine

Around 350 Delhi police personnel, who are part of Independence Day celebrations, are quarantined at Police Colony in Delhi Cantonment to avoid getting infected. They are undergoing round-the-clock monitoring, said a senior police officer on Tuesday.

The officer said that following the protocols for the Independence Day event, all security personnel who are part of marching contingent and guard of honour at Red Fort will remain in quarantine from August 1 till the event concludes.

A policeman in the quarantine centre said that they are under thorough watch with security men deployed at the gate. The entry of any outsider is restricted. “We have strict diet plan and regular medical check-ups are conducted. The vehicle used to ferry us from Red Fort to quarantine centre is sanitised everyday. The drivers and cooks are also staying in the quarantine centre and maintaining high level of hygiene,” said the policeman

Tight security

Another policeman, who is part of the group, said that after the daily rehearsal ends they come back to the quarantine centre in an official vehicle. They are not allowed to meet outsiders or any family members till the event gets over. “I haven’t met my family for more than a week as we have been instructed not to leave the centre. I regularly see my children and others on video call,” he said.

A senior police officer, who is also staying in the quarantine centre, said they keep a strict watch on the policemen. Random COVID-19 tests were conducted recently and all policemen tested negative. All of them have been accommodated as per social distancing rules. Only 20 people are allowed to travel in a single vehicle when going for rehearsal.