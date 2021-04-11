Strict curbs put in place to stop virus spread

New Delhi

11 April 2021 00:36 IST

Ban on all gatherings except weddings and funerals; metro, buses, eateries and cinema halls to operate at 50% capacity

The Delhi government on Saturday banned all gatherings except for marriages and funerals till April 30 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The government also made it mandatory for people flying from Maharashtra to Delhi to have a negative RT-PCR test report, as per an official order.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, festival-related and other gatherings and congregations are now prohibited, as per the order.

The number of people who can attend weddings has been reduced to 50 and funerals to 20.

Restaurants, bars, cinemas, theaters, multiplexes can operate at 50% capacity.

The occupancy in buses and metro trains have also been capped at 50%.

“Transportation by Delhi Metro: 50% of capacity of metro coach. Transportation by buses: Intra-State (within NCT of Delhi) movement of buses (DTC as well as Cluster) shall be permitted with the condition that not more than 50% of bus capacity shall be allowed at one time inside the bus,” it read.

Till Saturday, 100 people could attend gatherings, including marriages, in closed spaces, and 200 people in open spaces. Also, there were no capacity restrictions in cinema halls and buses.

Stadiums for organising sports events shall be allowed without spectators.

All swimming pools, except those being used for training of sport persons for participation in National and International events, will be closed, the order said.

Flyers from Maharashtra

“A negative RT-PCR report (not older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey) shall be compulsory for all persons arriving from Maharashtra to NCT of Delhi by air. Passengers without a negative report will have to remain in quarantine for 14 days. All Constitutional and government functionaries and their employees are exempted from these instructions, if they are asymptomatic,” the order said.

“There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods, including those for cross-land border trade under treaties with neighboring countries. No separate permission is required for this,” the order said.

Private offices and organisations have been advised to stagger timings and reduce the number of employees in attendance. “They are advised to follow the practice of work from home as far as possible,” the order read.

All schools, colleges and educational, training, coaching institutions etc. will remain closed, the order said.

“Students of Classes 9-12 may be called to school for academic guidance and support for mid-term exams/pre-Board exams/annual exams/Board examinations, practical exams/project work, and internal assessment, after following the prescribed SOP for COVID-19 safety issued by the Directorate of Education, and with the consent of the parents,” the order said.