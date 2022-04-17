Strict COVID-19 protocols for Delhi schools amid surge

The increase in cases threatens to impact physical classes that resumed on April 1.

With the number of COVID-19 cases witnessing an upward trend, students going back to school on April 18 after a four-day weekend will be met with schools enforcing stringent protocols to contain the spread of the virus if there is a breakout. Private schools have been advised to close the entire school or a concerned wing of the school if a COVID-19 case is reported.

On Saturday, there was a 25.95% jump in the number of COVID-19 cases as compared to the previous day, with 461 fresh cases being recorded at a positivity rate of 5.33%. Numbers for Sunday had not been released at the time of going to press.

The Delhi Government has done away with offering hybrid classes and had even conducted a parent-teacher meeting to discuss with parents how to make up for learning losses that had arisen due to prolonged closure of schools.

However, with the rise in cases, the Directorate of Education has issued an advisory to all private schools saying “If any COVID case is noticed or reported to the school authority, the same must be intimated to the Directorate of Education immediately and the concerned wing of the school or the school as a whole as the case may, be must be closed down for time being.”

The DOE in its circular also advised schools to take all possible precautionary measures to prevent any spreading of COVID infection in their respective schools by ensuring that students and teachers wear masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands/ use sanitizer regularly. Schools have also been asked to create awareness about the prevention of COVID-19 infection among students, teachers, supporting staff and parents visiting the school.