Delhi

Stretch from NH-44 to Western Yamuna Canal to be made signal free

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The stretch of the Urban Expansion Road-I (UER-I) from the National Highway-44 to the Western Yamuna Canal would be made signal-free with the addition of U-turns, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday as HUA Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurated a flyover-cum-road over bridge (ROB) at Narela.

In a virtual ceremony, Mr. Puri opened the ROB that is a part of the plan to decongest Delhi and develop Narela, the Ministry said in a statement.

“The ROB will provide smooth connectivity between densely populated Narela and Bawana, which are upcoming residential and industrial hubs in north-west Delhi. There used to be traffic congestion in the area as railway crossing was a bottle-neck on the route,” the Ministry said.

The crossing, which sees over 150 trains passing through daily, is a busy one with about 80,000 cars moving across every day, it said. The 1,680-metre-long ROB, built at a cost of ₹389 crore, was funded 80% by the Urban Development Fund of the HUA Ministry and 20% by the Delhi Development Authority.

The ROB is about 2.5 km away from NH-44 and connects the NH (GT Karnal Road) to Bawana-Auchandi road, the statement said.

“A stretch of 10.6 km length of UER-I from NH-44 to Auchandi has been completed. The UER-1 is planned to ultimately connect up to NH-8. To improve the capacity of this corridor, it is further proposed to make the UER-1 signal free from NH-44 to Western Yamuna Canal by introduction of U-turns at strategically planned locations,” the Ministry said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 6, 2021 4:58:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/stretch-from-nh-44-to-western-yamuna-canal-to-be-made-signal-free/article34253926.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY