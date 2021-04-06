Stretch from NH-44 to Western Yamuna Canal to be made signal free

ROB, part of the plan to decongest Delhi and develop Narela, inaugurated

The stretch of the Urban Expansion Road-I (UER-I) from the National Highway-44 to the Western Yamuna Canal would be made signal-free with the addition of U-turns, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday as HUA Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurated a flyover-cum-road over bridge (ROB) at Narela.

In a virtual ceremony, Mr. Puri opened the ROB that is a part of the plan to decongest Delhi and develop Narela, the Ministry said in a statement.

“The ROB will provide smooth connectivity between densely populated Narela and Bawana, which are upcoming residential and industrial hubs in north-west Delhi. There used to be traffic congestion in the area as railway crossing was a bottle-neck on the route,” the Ministry said.

The crossing, which sees over 150 trains passing through daily, is a busy one with about 80,000 cars moving across every day, it said. The 1,680-metre-long ROB, built at a cost of ₹389 crore, was funded 80% by the Urban Development Fund of the HUA Ministry and 20% by the Delhi Development Authority.

The ROB is about 2.5 km away from NH-44 and connects the NH (GT Karnal Road) to Bawana-Auchandi road, the statement said.

“A stretch of 10.6 km length of UER-I from NH-44 to Auchandi has been completed. The UER-1 is planned to ultimately connect up to NH-8. To improve the capacity of this corridor, it is further proposed to make the UER-1 signal free from NH-44 to Western Yamuna Canal by introduction of U-turns at strategically planned locations,” the Ministry said.