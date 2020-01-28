Stress management workshop held

A two-hour-long workshop, “Creating a Powerful Life”, was organised at Bhondsi police auditorium here on Monday to help police personnel manage stress and anxiety.

Conducting the workshop, Manmeet Kumar, spiritual coach and founder of Soul Miracles, addressed 600 police personnel and helped them with tools to manage stress and create a better work-life balance. She said inner peace was the key to creating a powerful life.

There were interactive sessions where groups were created to identify their concerns and solutions. Further, to handle the stress and anxieties while facing these problems, the Gurugram police personnel were guided with few tools and exercises.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (HQ) Usha Kundu, station house officers and in-charge of crime investigation agency units were among those who attended the workshop.

A young policeman, who participated in the workshop, raised concerns like unregulated working hours and limited time for their families and the senior police officers assured to work on it mutually.

Inspector Narendra Chauhan, Sector 17 Crime Investigation Agency, stressed on how important it was for the police personnel to maintain their equilibrium amidst pressure of resolving criminal cases.