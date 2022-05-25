Street vendors’ union to protest over pending surveys 

May 25, 2022 00:48 IST

The National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) said it will stage a protest on Wednesday over the issue of pending surveys of street vendors in areas falling under areas of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Arbind Singh, president of NASVI said that NDMC is yet to carry out surveys of vendors in its areas, despite the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihoods and Regulation of Street Vending) Act 2014 being in place.

“It’s been over 8 years since the Street Vending Act, 2014 has been passed by the Parliament. Given that the Parliament is located in an NDMC area, it is appalling to see that a law that has been passed in it is yet to be respected by this particular municipal corporation,” read NASVI’s press statement.

Mr. Singh said that around 1,000 street vendors will be attending the protest at Jantar Mantar. He added that the civic body has provided no clarity over conducting of the surveys.

When reached out for a comment regarding the observations by NASVI, the NDMC did not provide a response.