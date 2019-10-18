Street vendors’ union calls for protest on Sunday

The National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI), “peeved over continued harassment and eviction” of street vendors across the capital, has called for a protest demonstration at the Civic Centre, headquarters of the South and North Delhi Municipal Corporations, on Sunday.

“Nineteen years have passed since the municipal corporation issued the last tehbazaari [licence],” said Arbind Singh, national coordinator of NASVI. While a national policy on urban street vendors was adopted by the Union government and notified by the civic body, no applicant was given a license, he argued.

Also, despite passing of the Street Vending Act 2014, no licence had been issued on account of the “blame game between the government and the municipal bodies”, he said.

Among other demands, the vendors’ union wants the municipal commissioners to ensure that vendors are not removed without the authority of the area Town Vending Committee and that municipal staff stop “harassing” the vendors. It also demanded that vendors be allowed back at certain markets such as ones in Jama Masjid, Karol Bagh and Lajpat Nagar from where they were removed recently. They demanded that the Delhi government constitute a grievance redressal committee at the earliest or warned of protests at the Chief Minister’s residence on November 13.