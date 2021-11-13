Street vendors to protest outside CM’s residence

New Delhi

13 November 2021

The National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) on Thursday said it will hold a protest with vendors outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on November 24 over the “poor implementation” of the Street Vendors Act, 2014.

NASVI’s Delhi coordinator Richa Sinha said the grievance redressal committees, whose proper functioning was crucial for the vendors, were non-functional since 2018.

She added, “The Town Vending Committees (TVC) have temporary powers which include conducting surveys of the vendors. Apart from this, the grievance redressal committees for vendors have remained non-functional since 2018 and vendors cannot afford to go to the courts. If the vendors do move to the courts, they are referred back to the TVCs who further refer them to the grievance redressal committees.”

The Delhi High Court had previously issued orders on petitions filed by various traders’ bodies and also ordered the removal of “illegal vendors” from the city’s Connaught Place area.

NASVI president Arbind Singh said women vendors will protest against the NDMC on November 17 and a nationwide protest will be held on December 10.

The protest against NDMC will be over the delay in conducting vendor surveys and the ongoing police raids on vendors.