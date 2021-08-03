Street vendors must get jab, says Delhi HC

new delhi

The Delhi High Court on Monday remarked that street vendors should take proactive steps to get vaccinated so that the third wave of COVID-19 could be avoided in the Capital.

Justice Rekha Palli also asked the Delhi government to consider allowing more weekly markets to operate as “there is a strata of society that only purchases things from these markets since they cannot afford other shops”.

Currently, the Delhi government has allowed weekly markets to open but only with 50% of vendors, and one market in each municipal zone.

“It is also expected that street vendors will take proactive steps to get vaccinated so that we can avoid the third wave and Delhi is not faced with a surge,” Justice Palli said.

The HC clarified that it was not asking the Delhi government to allow all weekly markets to operate but to consider the issue and then take a decision. It said the government can put conditions so that there is no crowding at these markets.

The court was hearing a petition by Saptahik Patri Bazar Association, which has challenged the authorities’ decision to open malls and markets but not weekly markets. The association said restrictions on other activities were relaxed on June 13 but street vendors who belong to the poorest of poor class are suffering.

The association’s counsel said if only one weekly market is allowed to open in a municipal zone, it could lead to overcrowding.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government’s counsel submitted that a spike has been seen in COVID-19 cases in the capital.

“The daily average has been 45-49 cases recently, but 85 cases were recorded on Sunday”, the counsel said.