Street vendors, autorickshaws stalling traffic movement around Kartavya Path 

March 27, 2023 01:50 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - NEW DELHI:

City commuters, already distressed over the partial closure of the Chirag Dilli flyover and the NH 48, have been running into bumper-to-bumper traffic at Kartavya Path, where street vendors and parked autorickshaws are often seen stalling the movement of vehicles.

Street vendors say they come out on the road, even after being chased away by the police, as they get hardly any customers at the designated vending zones.

Devi Sadan has been pushing his ice cream cart in the area every day for the past 35 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nobody comes to the vending zones situated in the middle of lawns. Instead, cars stop by the road. That’s where people prefer to have snacks and ice creams,” says the 54-year-old vendor.

Another vendor, Ravi Ashok, 36, said he ensures that vehicular movement is not disturbed when he is on the road.

Despite this, he is still chased away by the police, he added.

According to the New Delhi Municipal Corporation, 15 ice cream vendors operate from the three dedicated vending zones in the area, including one near the C-Hexagon and one south of Man Singh Road.

‘Issue challans regularly’

A senior traffic police officer said, “We routinely issue challans to autorickshaw drivers who park their vehicles along the road illegally and also tow away such vehicles. We understand the difficulties faced by the vendors, but we can’t allow traffic congestion in the area.”

Traffic jams are also reported here over the weekend when thousands of visitors throng the Central Vista lawns.

Visitors here prefer parking their vehicles at the lots meant only for buses, instead of the private parking spaces opposite Udyog Bhavan and Janpath.

ADVERTISEMENT