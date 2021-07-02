Stray dog found dead in Defence Colony

Preliminary probe suggests it died after falling from a height; case registered

Delhi Police has registered a case after a stray dog was found dead under suspicious circumstances in South Delhi’s Defence Colony on Thursday.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the dog died after falling from a height.

However, probe is under way to ascertain the exact cause of death, the police said.

Woman complained

The matter came to light after a complaint was received from a resident of Lajpat Nagar IV at Defence Colony police station against the Residents’ Welfare Association of the area alleging that the stray dog was thrown from the third floor of a building in the colony, the police said.

According to police, the complainant who runs a pet clinic in her area, regularly visits Sadiq Nagar to feed stray dogs and during her visit on June 29, she spotted the dog in a pool of blood. In her complaint, the woman stated that she has been feeding dogs in Sadiq Nagar since the last one year and one of the dogs was found dead on June 29 around 2 a.m.

“It was allegedly thrown from the third floor by a resident living in Block-4A. Many cases like this have been observed. Earlier, a puppy was also thrown, which was rescued by me and treated at my hospital,” she alleged in her complaint.

Following the incident, there was ruckus in the area at night as the complainant and others raised objections and demanded strict action against the culprits.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “We have registered a case under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc. of any value or any animal of the value of ₹50) of the India Penal Code. The matter is being investigated and all aspects are being looked into.”

The CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity is been scanned to ascertain the sequence of events that unfolded resulting in the death of the dog, the police said.