Stray dog beaten to death in Karol Bagh; police launch hunt to nab accused

April 25, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

The police have initiated action against a group of men, who are yet to be identified, based on a video of the alleged incident which took place on Sunday

The Hindu Bureau

A stray dog was allegedly killed by a group of men in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh, the police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the investigation is under way to identify and nab the accused.

A video of the alleged incident that took place on Sunday went viral on social media where the accused are beating the dog with sticks.

The DCP said, “An animal rights activist filed the complaint at the Karol Bagh police station. We have registered a case under IPC Sections 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal of the value of ten rupees) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.”

Condemning the incident and demanding strict action against the culprits, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “In Delhi’s Karol Bagh area, a voiceless animal was mercilessly beaten to death with sticks. My heart broke when I saw this video. Who is human, who is an animal? @DelhiPolice strict action should be taken against these brutal people.”

