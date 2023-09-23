ADVERTISEMENT

Stray dog attacks girl in New Usmanpur; father blames MCD, agency denies charge

September 23, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - New Delhi

The girl’s father alleged that the dog had escaped from an centre run by the civic body

Samridhi Tewari

The victim Shivani, 9. The incident occurred during a sterilisation drive for street dogs. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A nine-year-old girl was hospitalised with injuries on her legs after a stray dog attacked her in north-east Delhi’s New Usmanpur, the police said on Friday.

While the girl’s family has alleged that the dog had escaped from an animal birth control (ABC) centre run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the civic body has denied the charge.

DCP (North East) Joy Tirkey said a PCR call about the incident was received around 8 a.m. on Thursday. “A sterilisation drive for street dogs was under way in the area. One of the dogs suddenly ran at the girl and bit her legs. A case has been registered,” he added.

The complainant, Sheila Devi, told the police that she was on her way to drop her granddaughter, Shivani, to school in Usmanpur when the dog attacked the girl. The girl’s father, Harinder Kumar, told The Hindu that many dogs are often seen roaming near the sterilisation centre, located around 100 metres away from the school.

Meanwhile, the MCD, in a statement, said that its ABC centre in New Usmanpur, which undertakes sterilisation and immunisation of stray dogs, informed it that the dog was not from their facility.

