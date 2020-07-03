Strategies for waste management drafted, Niti Aayog tells NGT

Following directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to develop standardised technologies to assist local bodies comply with the solid waste management rules, the Niti Aayog has informed the green panel that it has formulated the model concession agreements and request for proposal documents for integrated solid waste management.

In a report dated June 25, the Niti Aayog informed a Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel that standardised technologies had been formulated for States to adopt and undertake solid and liquid waste management across the country. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has provided Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) contract for legacy waste dumpsite remediation and other documents, the report said.

Documents pertaining to setting up of sewage treatment plants and other guiding documents for improved liquid waste management in the country has also been provided by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), the report added. The report said that with the standardised methodology, urban local bodies could undertake solid waste and liquid waste management under public private partnership (PPP).

The report was furnished by Niti Aayog while the green panel was dealing with the issue of non-compliance of solid waste management rules and other environmental norms across the country. Earlier, Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories were directed to appear before the tribunal and furnish regular reports on the same.

“In view of the lockdown, further appearance of Chief Secretaries could not take place and we accepted the prayer for deferring the presence of the Chief Secretaries,” the Bench observed while issuing a fresh schedule beginning from January 2021.