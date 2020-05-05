Stranded migrants wander city clueless

As the government decided to ease lockdown restrictions, many who have been stranded in the Capital ran from pillar to post to seek permission from authorities to leave for their home States, but were allegedly shown the door.

Outside the office of DCP (West) a bunch of people gathered on Monday trying to get a “pass” to return home.

Sharmishtha Sana, who hails from Kolkata but has been living in Raghubir Nagar for the last eight years, said she and her family wanted to permanently shift to Kolkata.

“On Sunday, the CM said that stranded people can now go back. So first thing in the morning, we went to the SDM office. The guard did not let us inside. Then we went to the local MLA’s office. They sent us to the DCP’s office. The official posted at the gate said that they have no knowledge about the matter,” she said, adding that she would go visit the SDM office again.

Another person who wanted to leave Delhi but was unable to find a way was Ajay Bhatia. He belongs to Punjab and stays in Tilak Nagar on rent. Mr. Bhatia was recently terminated by Fareportal, a New York-based global tech travel firm in Gurugram.

“I have been stuck here in Delhi and paying rent for the house unnecessarily. I have applied for e-pass online, but it has been rejected four times. An official told me today that I need to apply online only and come back two days later if I don’t get any response,” he said.

A bunch of migrant labourers from Bihar, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh were spotted roaming clueless about who to approach.

Sarvesh Kumar (25) from U.P.’s Lakhimpur Kheri said he had come to Delhi on March 22 to look for work but now wanted to go home. “I have no one here. My mother is old and I need to go back to her. I went to a police post. They told me to go to the DCP’s office. There, they told us to go to the SDM’s office, where they are not even letting us inside,” he said.

Mohammed Darul from West Bengal and a few others with him held a form in their hands which they believed they had to submit at the office of either the DCP or the DM. The form had been declared “fake” by Delhi Police on Friday. “We got this form from a photocopy shop for ₹5 and were told that we had to submit it to the police station in our area but they are not accepting it,” said Mr. Darul.

The Delhi government had on Sunday said that Additional DM and Additional DCP would be the District Nodal Officers for supervising collection of data on persons willing to leave the Capital.

All who are willing to make their own arrangements for travel can proceed on the basis of transit pass issued by respective DMs, the order had stated.