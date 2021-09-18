STP at Okhla to be completed by 2022 end

New Delhi

The capacity of the Sewage Treatment Plant is 564 MLD

Water Minister and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chairman Satyendar Jain visited the construction site of what the Delhi government claimed was India’s largest Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Okhla on Friday.

The STP will have a capacity of 564 Million Litres Per Day (MLD) and will be spread over an area of 110 acres and will be completed by the end of 2022, following which sewage that flows into the Yamuna will get treated. This treated water will then be used for rejuvenating underground water while the rest will be discharged into the Yamuna.

“This means, after its construction, this STP will stop 564 MLD of sewage from flowing into the Yamuna by treating to the latest norms of Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) 10 mg/L and Total Suspended Solids (TSS) 10 mg/L with nutrient removal,” Mr. Jain said.

Non-potable purposes

“The treated water will be fit to be utilised for various non-potable purposes like gardening, lakes rejuvenation, washing, flushing etc. We are working with our full dedication and compensating for the delay due to COVID-19 by putting in additional resources. The work of this STP is expected to complete by December 2022,” he also said.

The STP, the government stated, will receive the sewage from various drains and sewerage networks of South and Central Delhi. The plant will have a solar drying system for around 150 ton of sludge spread over 12 acres.

Advanced suction-based clarifiers are being used to improve the removal of solids particles from the wastewater, the government stated, and, after the completion of this STP, a major flow of discharge will be stopped from flowing into the Yamuna.

The treated water from the STP will be utilised for various purposes, such as in groundwater recharge in Asola Bhatti Mines and surrounding areas, rejuvenating lakes, waterbodies and surplus water will be released into the Yamuna, the government stated.