‘Stop targeting anti-CAA protesters’

Over 1,100 feminists from across the country have demanded an immediate stop to targeting of anti-CAA Muslim women activists under the garb of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Well-known rights activists, including Annie Raja, Medha Patkar, Farah Naqvi, Aruna Roy, Shabnam Hashmi and others, have demanded that false cases against peaceful anti-CAA protesters must be dropped, and all those arrested on trumped-up charges must be released immediately.

The list of signatories condemned “the brazenly malicious attacks, arrests and intimidation by the Delhi Police of Muslim women, students and activists, as well as other citizens who have spoken up against the unconstitutional moves of the present ruling dispensation”.

“Media reports that over 800 anti-CAA protesters have been held or arrested since the COVID-19 lockdown, which means they have had little or no access to lawyers and legal aid, and their families given no information of their whereabouts for extended periods after they were in custody,” they said.

The activist highlighted the continued arrest of Safoora Zangar, 30, member of the Jamia Coordination Committee despite being three months’ pregnant and at a time when the Supreme Court has ordered planned decongestion of prisons to stop spread of COVID-19.

They also said MBA student Gulfisha, 25, who emerged a leader in the Seelampur anti-CAA protest has reportedly been arrested by the police on April 9. “She has been languishing in judicial custody under false charges of sedition, without proper access to her family or lawyer,” the activist said.

As feminists we decry this systematic crackdown on, and misrepresentation of, the peaceful and constitutional anti-CAA-NRC-NPR movement, the activist said.

“Despite claims by the police of ‘finding the real culprits’, the organized and premeditated nature of the violence on the minority community and the great asymmetry in losses and deaths between affected communities is yet to be accounted for,” the activist said.

“Right-wing leaders of the BJP such as Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur who openly threatened violence have not even been named in FIRs,” they added.