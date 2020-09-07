Stop taking credit for work done by civic bodies: BJP

Party calls AAP govt.’s anti-dengue drive a publicity stunt

The BJP on Sunday attacked the Delhi government over its anti-dengue campaign, calling it a publicity stunt, taking credit for work carried out by the municipal corporations.

Instead of cooperating with the civic bodies, the Kejriwal government was withholding funds from them and was spending money on advertisements and self-promotion, said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.

Mr .Gupta asserted that the corporations were working to prevent vector-borne diseases with a “maha abhiyan” recently launched for the same. Municipal workers were undertaking door-to-door checks and fogging, despite lack of funds, he said.

Calling the Delhi government, a “government of advertisements”, Mr. Gupta said that efforts of the municipal corporation ought to be encouraged instead of spending money on advertisements.