Stop selling fake Vistara products, HC to portal

The Delhi High Court has ordered a web portal to stop offering counterfeit ‘Vistara’ branded products, on a plea by Tata SIA Airlines Ltd.

The court said Pilot 18 Aviation Book Store, which operates the web portal www.pilot18.com, was not just selling products bearing the mark ‘Vistara’ but also products of various other airlines including Jet Airways, SpiceJet and Air India, and this posed a serious security threat.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh directed Pilot 18 to pay ₹2 lakh as costs to the operator of Vistara Airlines within a month.

Tata SIA Airlines, which operates Vistara, had claimed that the portal was using its trademarks and selling badges, name tags and other accessories, including mugs and baggage tags, bearing the mark ‘Vistara’ with an identical device mark/logo form.

Tata SIA Airlines said that it came to know in February about ‘Vistara’ branded products on the website as also on various e-commerce portals such as Amazon and Snapdeal.

The High Court said, “The mark Vistara is quite popular in India and has acquired a unique status. It is a distinctive mark that enjoys enormous goodwill and reputation in the airline, travel and tourism industry.”

The portal, however, claimed that it had not used the trademark ‘Vistara’. After perusing the report by the local commissioner, the court said the portal was making a false claim.

The court said that on the next date, September 12, it will consider if any further action is required to be taken.