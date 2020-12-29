‘Stop playing loud and festive music at stir site’

A group of youth from a dsitrict in Punjab, Nawan Shahr, has initiated an attempt to put a stop to those playing loud music while driving at the protest site.
Harpinder Singh (30) said he and his friends arrived at the Singhu border a week ago. They said they have been seeing people drive towards the protest stage on their trucks and trolleys while playing loud and festive music.
‘This is a fight’
“It was quite amusing because nearly 40 farmers have lost their lives during the protest. This is a fight. There is nothing festive about it,” he said. He then made a placard in Punjabi saying: “Kisan Shaheed ho rahe hain, humain samajh nahi aa raha ki gaane kis khushi main chalaye jaa rahe hain [Farmers are dying, we are unable to understand why is music being played].”
Jaskaran Singh, a member of the group, said they just hold the placard and stand in front of those who play loud music. “There are some who read the placard and either reduce the volume or stop the music. But there are many who completely ignore and drive away,” he said. On Sunday morning, an advocate from Jalalabad, who had been protesting at Delhi’s Tikri border, ended his life. In a note left behind addressed to PM Narendra Modi, he reprimanded the black laws and blamed him for favouring “Ambanis and Adanis”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath