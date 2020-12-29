‘Stop playing loud and festive music at stir site’

Group from Punjab appeal

A group of youth from a dsitrict in Punjab, Nawan Shahr, has initiated an attempt to put a stop to those playing loud music while driving at the protest site.

Harpinder Singh (30) said he and his friends arrived at the Singhu border a week ago. They said they have been seeing people drive towards the protest stage on their trucks and trolleys while playing loud and festive music.

‘This is a fight’

“It was quite amusing because nearly 40 farmers have lost their lives during the protest. This is a fight. There is nothing festive about it,” he said. He then made a placard in Punjabi saying: “Kisan Shaheed ho rahe hain, humain samajh nahi aa raha ki gaane kis khushi main chalaye jaa rahe hain [Farmers are dying, we are unable to understand why is music being played].”

Jaskaran Singh, a member of the group, said they just hold the placard and stand in front of those who play loud music. “There are some who read the placard and either reduce the volume or stop the music. But there are many who completely ignore and drive away,” he said. On Sunday morning, an advocate from Jalalabad, who had been protesting at Delhi’s Tikri border, ended his life. In a note left behind addressed to PM Narendra Modi, he reprimanded the black laws and blamed him for favouring “Ambanis and Adanis”.