Stop bypassing elected govt., Kejriwal writes to Saxena

January 07, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

Taking objection to the manner in which the “government elected by the people with a thumping majority has been rendered irrelevant”, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Friday, requesting him to allow the elected government to fulfill the dreams of the city’s two crore people.

“Barring the three reserved subjects — police, public order and land — executive control over all other subjects lies with the elected government. Strange things are happening in the governance of the Capital, with the L-G issuing orders on practically all subjects,” Mr. Kejriwal said in his letter.

He added that since Mr. Saxena has complete control over the bureaucracy, the Delhi government employees do not have the courage to say no to him, even if his orders are completely bizarre, as he has the power to transfer, suspend or take any action against them. The CM had written to the L-G on Thursday also, requesting him to recall the nomination of 10 members as aldermen in the MCD.

