Stone miners in Rajokari Pahadi Basti, who helped build Delhi, face eviction

Under the shadow of the city they helped construct, residents of Rajokari Pahadi Basti — mostly stone miners, who once formed the backbone of Delhi’s infrastructure building, and their descendants — face eviction by the Forest Department, with no alternative housing in sight.

Located on the periphery of south-west Delhi near Gurugram, Rajokari Pahadi Basti stretches over elevated forestland, flanked by deep pits, brooding remnants of its mining past. In the 1950s, it was part of the Aravali stone quarry belt.

Between August 14 and 19, 2024, residents of the Rajokari Pahadi clusters, including Kholi Wala Baba Mandir (Ramdev Dera), Jhuggies Kewal Krishan Chowk (KK Camp), and Raam Dev ka Dera (BSS Camp), received demolition notices from the Forest Department.

The drive is being carried out in accordance with the directions issued by the National Green Tribunal in January 2021 to remove encroachments in forest areas.

Before the 1,200 households in the slum clusters could seek legal remedies, the Forest Department arrived with an earth-moving machine on August 19. “It was Raksha Bandhan, and most of us were at home. We were shocked to see it. We stood together, and eventually, the machine left,” recollected Mr. Budhram, a resident of the Basti.

They promptly turned to the Delhi High Court for relief. On August 23, the court issued a temporary stay on the proposed demolition.

Rehabilitation worries

The residents argue that they are long-time inhabitants of the area and entitled to protection under the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement (DUSIB) Act, as their homes are part of its list of 675 JJ slums. Besides, they contended that they are entitled to receive alternate housing before a forced eviction.

During the hearing on August 23, the DUSIB’s counsel said the petitioners “appear” to be part of the identified clusters notified by the agency. The latter, however, stated that at the moment, there is no land available for rehabilitation.

Home for decades

Rattan Lal, a resident of the Basti who used to work as a stone crusher, said, “Most of the people here have proof of residence, such as ration cards, electricity bills, voter ID cards, and Aadhaar cards. Some of them also have jhuggi tokens issued in 1990 by the Delhi administration.” He recounted that in 1968, their ancestors had migrated to Delhi seeking opportunities in the vast stone mines that once dominated the area. “For years, they laboured tirelessly, many succumbing to silicosis, a lung disease caused by prolonged exposure to mining dust,” he said. In May 1992, the Supreme Court, in a landmark ruling in the MC Mehta case, placed a permanent ban on stone-crushing operations due to their role in amplifying the Capital’s air pollution. “When mining was declared illegal, the workers had little choice but to opt for other forms of labour. Rajokari Pahadi residents took on various odd jobs in nearby Vasant Kunj, which underwent rapid development in the 1990s. Many men became guards, drivers, and cooks, while women began working as domestic helps,” Mr. Budhram said.

‘Not encroachers’

While the Forest Department has asserted that these families are illegally occupying a forest land, Satpal, another resident who used to work as a stone crusher, vehemently disputed the assertion. “How are we encroachers? We have lived here before the area was even declared a forest land,” he said.

“The Ridge notification of the area came in 1994. Prior to that, no official of the Forest Department came here to survey,” Mr. Satpal claimed.

“We were illiterate then and had little knowledge of the consequences it would have on us. Pehle roti hi chinta thi, hum pattar todhne wale the[Our only concern was bread back then; after all, we were stone crushers],” Mr. Satpal said.

Another resident said, “If you go through the DUSIB’s records, you will find that earlier there were around 1,725 families in the Basti. Now, it has reduced to 1,200, consisting around 7,000 people.If we were encroachers, as they claim, then we would have expanded our footprint in the area, which has not happened.”

Pinning hopes on High Court

The residents say they should be protected from demolition until their rehabilitation is carried out in accordance with the DUSIB policy of 2015, also known as the Mukhya Mantri Awaas Yojna. They are pinning their hopes on the High Court, which is scheduled to take up the case again on September 23.

“The government should not forcibly evict us. We have been living here for decades. Our children are studying in nearby schools, and any eviction will affect their schooling,” said Mr. Satpal.

“Rojgar hata diya, ab ghar hata rahe hai. Humne is sehar ko banaya hai. ye anuchit hai (First they took our daily work, now they are taking our home. We are the makers of this city, this is unfair),” rued Mr. Satpal.

