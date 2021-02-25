‘Stick to timelines to decongest junctions’

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed the government agencies concerned to stick to the timelines decided to decongest some of Delhi’s significant junctions.

Mr. Baijal issued the directions at a meeting he chaired to reviewed the progress of decongestion measures on 77 major traffic corridors in Delhi with different stakeholders representing the Delhi Traffic Police, the Public Works Department, the civic bodies and the Delhi government here.

“Directed concerned Agencies including PWD, Municipal Corporations, Power Companies and Traffic Police to work in coordination and ensure completion of outstanding tasks related to decongestion of corridors within the laid down timelines [sic.]” the L-G tweeted.

According to Raj Niwas, the L-G said that timely completion of tasks was essential to facilitate smooth flow of traffic, which will eventually help in reducing air pollution in the city.