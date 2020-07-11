STF told to act on illegal construction

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday said that a Special Task Force constituted for the enforcement of various provisions, including removal of encroachments, was directed to continue taking appropriate action to remove unauthorised construction.

Several demolition programmes were also scheduled for the removal of encroachment and unauthorised construction, involving joint action by various government agencies, officials said.

The urban body, in a statement, added that between May 2018 and June 2020, an area of 400 hectares were cleared of encroachment. Between July 6 and July 8, the EDMC and SDMC carried out demolition drives in areas like Subhash Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Jungpura, Lodhi Road and Mehar Chand Market, the DDA said.

The Public Works Department has also demolished an encroachment on the Ring Road at Sarai Kale Khan, officials said, while adding that a boundary wall was constructed to restrict further encroachment.