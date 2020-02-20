STF set up to study minimum age of girls entering motherhood: Centre

New Delhi

HC gives time to govt. to submit response on plea seeking uniform marriage age

The Centre has informed the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that a Special Task Force has been formed to study the issue of minimum age of girls entering motherhood.

The Centre’s submissions were made during the hearing of a petition seeking equality in legal age of marriage for men and women.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar was informed about Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s recent speech while presenting the Budget in Parliament where she discussed the issue of age of girls entering motherhood.

Ms. Sitharaman had said: “Women’s age of marriage was increased from fifteen years to eighteen years in 1978, by amending erstwhile Sharda Act of 1929. As India progresses further, opportunities open up for women to pursue higher education and careers.”

“There are imperatives of lowering maternal mortality rate [MMR] as well as improvement of nutrition levels. Entire issue about age of a girl entering motherhood needs to be seen in this light. I propose to appoint a task force that will present its recommendations in six months’ time,” she had said.

Taking note of the submission, the High Court granted more time to the Centre to submit its response to the petition by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay.

The petition has claimed that the difference in minimum age of marriage for men and women was based on patriarchal stereotypes and has no scientific backing.

The plea has contended that limit of 18 years for a woman to get married amounts to “blatant discrimination” when men in India are permitted to wed at the age of 21.

Mr. Upadhyay argued that more than 125 countries in the world have a uniform age of marriage for men and women. Noting this fact, the National Human Rights Commission, pursuant to the National Conference on Child Marriage held in New Delhi in August 2018, recommended that India follow suit and bring uniformity in the minimum age limits, he said.

He contended that to protect women’s fundamental rights, it is imperative that the minimum age of marriage be equalised and fixed at 21 years.