STF for Delhi Master Plan receives over 1,00,000 complaints

The Special Task Force (STF) that oversees the effective enforcement of the Delhi Master Plan and by-laws received 1,01,713 complaints till September 30, stated a press note issued after the task force’s 74th meeting on Friday.

Officials from all local bodies and other agencies took part in the meeting during which the action taken were reviewed.

“Action on 96,678 complaints has been initiated; 3,598 action taken reports (ATR) were received during the period from September 16 to September 30. Since the constitution of STF in 2018, more than 3,900 unauthorised constructions have been demolished and more than 2,500 properties have been sealed,” the press note stated.

A total of 9,316 properties were sealed by Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and government agencies since the inception of the STF till September 30.