STF for Delhi Master Plan gets 77,000 complaints

New Delhi

15 March 2021 04:38 IST

A special task force (STF) set up to comprehensively oversee effective and proper enforcement of the provisions of the Delhi Master Plan and bye-laws received over 77,000 complaints till February 28, officials said on Sunday.

Action taken on the complaints were reviewed during the 64th meeting of the STF on Saturday, they said, adding that officials from all local bodies and other agencies took part in it.

“In total, 77,186 complaints have been received by the STF till February 28, and action has been initiated on 71,531,” a senior Delhi Development Authority official said.

Advertising

Advertising