Steps taken to ensure safety at stations: railways to HC

New Delhi

16 March 2020 01:40 IST

HC asks Railways to indicate steps taken by it and the future road map

The Delhi High Court has been informed by the Indian Railways that it has put in place safety and security measures like baggage scanners, hand-held metal detectors and CCTV cameras in stations.

The Railways made the submission while responding to a petition by a lawyer, Kush Kalra, seeking safety and security measures at all railway stations in the country.

The HC has granted the Railways time till May 15 to file an affidavit and asked it to indicate the steps taken by it and the road map with regard to safety and security measures in its stations.

Mr. Kalra alleged there is a lack of security measures, including anti-collision devices, at majority of the stations.

“Despite the availability of resources, the respondent [railways] has failed to implement and take necessary steps towards making railway stations safe and secure through installation of the desired safety and security mechanism,” the petition has contended.