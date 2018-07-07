‘Steps in sanctioning building plans reduced’

Various steps taken to ease sanctioning of building plans have yielded positive results, stated the ‘Doing Business 2018’ report of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

The SDMC is responsible for facilitating ‘ease of doing business’ in terms construction permits for the three corporations.

The report stated that the number of procedures involved in sanctioning building plans had been reduced from 24 to eight.

The time taken for getting approvals during a construction cycle had reduced from 157.5 to 60 days. The cost associated with construction permits have trickled down to ₹2.59 lakh from ₹13.60 lakh, the report added.

Various regulations like decennial liability for latent deficiencies, professional indemnity insurance and a risk-based classification of buildings have been brought into play.

A dynamic dashboard of all cases under process is currently projected online on real-time basis. The average time for sanctioning of a building plan is at 9.86 days.