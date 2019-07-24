Steel pickling units can’t be allowed in residential areas: NGT

Observing that steel pickling units cannot be allowed in residential areas as they fall under the prohibited list of industrial activity under the Master Plan 2021, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) dismissed review

pleas moved by the Delhi government and the polluting industries. A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “There was no study warranting amendment of the MPD-2021. The area was polluted and a huge amount of hazardous waste had already been generated which was not being scientifically disposed of. The pollution was harming the environment, including the Yamuna, and public health.”

Assess damage

The Bench directed an expert panel comprising representatives of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), National Environmental Engineering Research Institute and IIT-Roorkee to assess the extent of damage caused to the environment since June 2008.

“Even if MPD-2021is amended later, there is no right to cause pollution by an industry in view of statutory provisions... On this basis, the regulatory authorities are to take action for recovering compensation after identifying the polluters... Compensation may be assessed following the formula evolved by the CPCB,” the Bench said. The green panel further noted that an inspection carried out in January and February had shown that the Wazirpur area is highly polluted.

Directing the committee to furnish another report by October 31, the Bench said: “After the report is submitted, the Delhi Chief Secretary may suggest alternative monitoring mechanism for the purpose.”

The directions came on a plea seeking execution of a previous NGT order that had directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to take action against stainless steel pickling units that were operating in residential areas across the city.