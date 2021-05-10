Steadfast farmers work on immunity, seek vaccination

New Delhi

10 May 2021 01:14 IST

They say they will not move until their demands are met

Desi ‘kaadha’ and lemonade have become the most consumed beverages among farmers protesting against the agricultural laws at three borders in Delhi for nearly six months now, even as the raging pandemic claims hundreds of lives daily and leaves thousands sick.

They have also added multi-vitamin and zinc tablets as supplements hoping to improve their immunity against the virus, but are resolved not to yield ground until their demands — a repeal of the three farm laws and a new one guaranteeing MSP on crops — are met.

But, they say, they would take the vaccination.

Hundreds of farmers, chiefly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, continue to encamp Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points of Delhi despite “a few” of them being removed after testing positive for COVID-19 and some symptomatic protesters undergoing medication.

“There are no such cases of COVID here at Singhu border. The farmers are taking care of themselves by consuming ‘kaadha’ [a traditional Indian hot beverage mixed with herbs and spices to boost immunity] and multi-vitamins. The situation at the border area is normal, as it was earlier. There is nothing to worry about,” said Sukhwinder Singh, a farmer.

Farmer leader Kulwant Singh, who hails from Punjab, said a vaccination centre is being operated at a hospital at the Singhu border.

“One of our leaders tested positive for COVID. He has recovered. Those who are showing symptoms are getting tested for the virus. The farmers at the border are taking a healthy diet. The vaccination process is underway at a hospital near the border. I got my first jab in Punjab. To get the next dose, I will go back to the state,” Kulwant said.

Vaccination facility

At Tikri and Ghazipur, the protestors said they have demanded for a vaccination facility but the government has not responded to their appeal yet. They added they are firmly resolved to stay put at Delhi’s borders, and are making arrangements to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour among crowds.