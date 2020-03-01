‘Staying close to neighbourhood gives hope’

NEW DELHI

Residents of violence-affected areas don’t prefer shifting to relief camps provided by government

While the Delhi government has set up relief camps for the north-east Delhi riot victims, several residents of the violence-hit areas on Saturday said that they preferred to stay in the neighbourhood instead of shifting to the camps.

With several NGOs and other private organisations providing relief material and basic supplies to the bylanes and interiors of many of the riot-hit colonies, many of those who have taken shelter in places close to their respective localities said that “moving further away from their homes” was not something they were willing to do at the moment.

Across the road from Shiv Vihar, several residents of the area who have taken refuge in the Indra Vihar area said that being “closer home” is what they wanted.

Bilkis, one of those who have taken refuge there said, “Our homes have been gutted. We have nothing left. We fled and took shelter here on Tuesday night and have not been able to go back home to even check if any of our belongings are left. Here we are getting supplies and volunteers are coming with help. We do not want to go anywhere else. Staying close to the neighbourhood at least gives us hope that we can visit home soon.”

The night shelter in Pushta Usmanpur, which is one of the camps listed by the government, has not seen any of the victims moving in yet.

‘Unwilling to come’

Sarvesh Pandey and Danish, the caretakers at the night shelter said, “Even though the situation is very bad, it does not look like anyone is willing to come here right now. However, if they want they can always come and take shelter here. As of now, the regulars who stay here are the only ones present.”

Meanwhile, after reviewing the relief and rehabilitation work, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to victims to return to their homes. “We request all those who have left their homes to return to their houses and live with their community with love and brotherhood. Our biggest objective is to normalise the lives of the people affected in the violence,” Mr. Kejriwal said.