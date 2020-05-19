Status quo on movement of vehicles at Delhi-Noida border, say officials

Ghaziabad

Clarification sought from State government, says Gautam Buddh Nagar administration

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Tuesday morning that status quo would be maintained on the movement of vehicles between Noida and Delhi. An official release circulated at 6.30 a.m. said clarification had been sought from the State government on point 3 (1) and 7 (12) of the government order of the State Home Department issued on May 18.

Confirming this, Akhilesh Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), told The Hindu, “Point 7 (12) says those coming from the hotspot areas of Delhi and Ghaziabad would not be allowed to enter Gautam Buddh Nagar. How we would identify such people has not been mentioned. In the present form, the order would not be feasible to implement on the ground, thereby a clarification has been sought. We should get it by 4 or 5 p.m. Till then, the status quo would be maintained,” he said.

The last line of the order says that the district administration would issue a detailed order in this regard. Mr. Kumar said it would be worked out in consultation with the State government. “A process needs to be worked out to identify such people.”

On 3(1), which is about the movement of inter-State buses between Delhi and Gautam Buddh Nagar, Mr. Kumar said that would depend on the result of talks between the two State governments.