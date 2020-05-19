Delhi

Status quo on movement of vehicles at Delhi-Noida border, say officials

Taking no chance: Policemen screen vehicles entering Delhi from the UP border. File.

Taking no chance: Policemen screen vehicles entering Delhi from the UP border. File.   | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

Clarification sought from State government, says Gautam Buddh Nagar administration

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Tuesday morning that status quo would be maintained on the movement of vehicles between Noida and Delhi. An official release circulated at 6.30 a.m. said clarification had been sought from the State government on point 3 (1) and 7 (12) of the government order of the State Home Department issued on May 18.

Confirming this, Akhilesh Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), told The Hindu, “Point 7 (12) says those coming from the hotspot areas of Delhi and Ghaziabad would not be allowed to enter Gautam Buddh Nagar. How we would identify such people has not been mentioned. In the present form, the order would not be feasible to implement on the ground, thereby a clarification has been sought. We should get it by 4 or 5 p.m. Till then, the status quo would be maintained,” he said.

Also read: Shaky start to Lockdown 4.0

The last line of the order says that the district administration would issue a detailed order in this regard. Mr. Kumar said it would be worked out in consultation with the State government. “A process needs to be worked out to identify such people.”

On 3(1), which is about the movement of inter-State buses between Delhi and Gautam Buddh Nagar, Mr. Kumar said that would depend on the result of talks between the two State governments.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 11:18:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/status-quo-on-movement-of-vehicles-at-delhi-noida-border-say-officials/article31620733.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY