Statue defacement: BJYM lodges plaint

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BYJM) on Saturday lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police in connection with the defacement of the statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Shivam Chhabra, spokesperson of the BJYM said, “It is unfortunate that the statue of Swami Vivekananda was vandalised. Swami ji is an idol for the youth. The incident must be investigated thoroughly and the culprits should be prosecuted as per law.”

While stating that “there is a lot of anger among the youth in the country,” Mr. Chhabra added, “His teachings are a source of inspiration among the youth. In the name of protesting, the entire university has been painted with objectionable slogans which is unfortunate and the administration should take action against the culprits.”

Slogans and messages directed towards right-wing outfits were found written on the pedestal of a yet to be unveiled statue of Swami Vivekananda on the JNU campus on Thursday.