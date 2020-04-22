In the first matter heard through videoconferencing at the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday, the green panel directed all States and Union Territories to take adequate steps to mitigate risks in terms of unscientific disposal of bio-medical waste in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. An NGT Bench said only 1.1 lakh of the 2.7 lakh healthcare facilities identified across the country were authorised under the bio-medical waste management rules. “We have also observed that out of 2.7 lakh HCFs identified, only 1.1 lakh are authorised under the BMW Management Rules, 2016 so far. The State Pollution Control Boards and pollution control committees have to make efforts to bridge this gap to mitigate risk in terms of unscientific disposal of bio-medical waste...,”the Bench said.
States, UTs told to take steps to mitigate risks in waste disposal
