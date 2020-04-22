Delhi

States, UTs told to take steps to mitigate risks in waste disposal

In the first matter heard through videoconferencing at the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday, the green panel directed all States and Union Territories to take adequate steps to mitigate risks in terms of unscientific disposal of bio-medical waste in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. An NGT Bench said only 1.1 lakh of the 2.7 lakh healthcare facilities identified across the country were authorised under the bio-medical waste management rules. “We have also observed that out of 2.7 lakh HCFs identified, only 1.1 lakh are authorised under the BMW Management Rules, 2016 so far. The State Pollution Control Boards and pollution control committees have to make efforts to bridge this gap to mitigate risk in terms of unscientific disposal of bio-medical waste...,”the Bench said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2020 2:55:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/states-uts-told-to-take-steps-to-mitigate-risks-in-waste-disposal/article31401274.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY