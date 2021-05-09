Statements of Chhatrasal Stadium brawl victims recorded: police

NEW DELHI

09 May 2021 23:43 IST

Search on for wrestler Sushil; 1 apprehended with weapons

Police have recorded the statement of the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl victims, which had ended in the death of a wrestler.

A senior police officer said that the victims recorded their statement where they said the incident took place over a dispute of vacating a flat in Model Town. The victims also alleged that Olympian Sushil Kumar was present when the incident took place, they said.

On the hunt

Mr. Kumar is absconding and efforts are being made to nab him. Raids are being conducted in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring States, the officer said.

A 23-year-old wrestler Sagar died and his two friends — Amit Kumar and Sonu — got injured after they were allegedly brutally assaulted by other wrestlers in the parking of Chhatrasal Stadium on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday

Police had said that information regarding firing inside the Chhatrasal Stadium was received, following which they reached the spot and found five cars parked in the parking area of the stadium.

During the inquiry, it was found that a quarrel had taken place allegedly between Kumar, Ajay, Prince, Sonu, Sagar, Amit, and others in the parking area. Thereafter, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act at Model Town police station. The injured were shifted to BJRM Hospital for treatment.

The crime scene as well as all the five vehicles was inspected. During the inspection, one double barrel loaded gun with five live cartridges was found in a car and two wooden sticks were also recovered from the spot. All five vehicles and weapons of offence were seized. The crime scene was further inspected by forensic experts of FSL, Rohini.

During the investigation, information regarding the death of Sagar, son of a head constable, and injury to Sonu was received from Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, following which Sections 302, 365, 120B of the IPC were registered, police had said.

One apprehended

Police had apprehended one Prince Dalal (24), a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, along with one double barrel gun. Police recovered two double barrel guns, seven live cartridges, two wooden sticks, and five cars. “It was not a case of trespassing. The accused took the victims inside the stadium where they assaulted them in the parking area. Mr. Kumar was present at the spot when the incident happened. However, police are investigating his role in the assault,” an official source had said.