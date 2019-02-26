State purpose of issuing LOC against Satish Sana: HC to CBI

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the CBI’s stand on whether a businessman against whom a look out circular (LOC) was issued in connection with a corruption case, involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi and the agency’s ex-director A.P. Singh, was required for further investigation.

Justice Najmi Waziri also asked the CBI to state the purpose of issuing an LOC against Satish Babu Sana, saying that there cannot be an open LOC like this and the agency has to disclose what it wants to do.

The High Court’s order came on a plea by Mr. Sana, seeking the quashing of an LOC issued against him despite the fact that he was appearing before the CBI every time he was summoned for questioning in the case.

The court directed Mr. Sana to place on record the details of his unencumbered assets and listed the case for hearing on February 28.

Mr. Sana, in his petition, has said that the FIR was lodged on February 17, 2017 and since then he has travelled abroad 15-16 times and returned to India each time.