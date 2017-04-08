‘State poll panel targeting new parties’

A day after the Delhi State Election Commission (SEC) cancelled nominations of 24 Swaraj India candidates for mistakes in filling up of nomination forms, the party said the Commission was doing everything to dissuade new parties and independent candidates from fighting elections instead of encouraging them.

A total of 216 Swaraj India candidates had filed nomination papers.

Acting like ‘examiners’

The party said the Returning Officers (ROs) were supposed to help candidates file nominations and not to act like “examiners”.

“This is bureaucracy at its bulldozing best — deliberate and flagrant violation and misinterpretation of the guidelines by the Election Commission and Supreme Court,” said party national spokesperson Anupam. Over 39% of nominations cancelled by the SEC for the April 23 municipal polls either belong to unrecognised political parties or those fighting independently.

Mr. Anupam said Swaraj India will take up the cause of all unfairly excluded candidates by filing a PIL after the polls. He said they will challenge the election itself if necessary. “While we have utmost respect for constitutional institutions, it’s time the Delhi SEC became more vigilant about its mandate and abuse of power by its ROs,” he said.