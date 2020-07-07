State BJP revamp: 35 teams to select block presidents

The State BJP unit has formed 35 teams to nominate local leaders for each block president post as part of its ongoing reorganisation exercise in the Capital. Each team consists of two senior leaders tasked with shortlisting potential block presidents from existing party cadre based on their public connect and “local reputation”, according to party sources. According to a senior party leader, the process began on Monday and will conclude on Thursday.According to party sources, claims of being “connected to the ground” made by potential candidates for various party posts in the State unit are actually being verified and recommended candidates are not being entertained. The maximum age of block presidents has been fixed at 45 years.

The appointment of block presidents will be followed by the appointment of district presidents and, later, by the appointment of office-bearers in the party’s State unit.

The rejig exercise will continue till Juy-end following which the names of the new office-bearers will be announced, will see those in charge of it considering the names of individuals with “actual” public connect and “in touch with the ground” both in terms of their contact with the people as well as party cadres.